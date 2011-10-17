CLOSE
Hip-Hop N’ Politics: Dr. Cornel West Arrested [Video]

Dr. Cornel West Among 19 Arrested At Protest

Princeton University professor and civil rights activist Dr. Cornell West was arrested on Sunday.

According to CBS News, Dr. West and a group of protesters refused to leave the steps of the Supreme Court, while protesting corporate influence in politics.

Dr. West and 18 others were arrested during the political protest, which followed the dedication of Dr. Martin Luther King in Washington.

A video of the protest and Dr. West’s arrest is posted below.

