Wiz Khalifa Throws Amber Rose A 29th Birthday Party [Photos]



Wiz Khalifa and Amber Party For Her B-Day



Amber Rose’s boyfriend Wiz Khalifa kicked off her birthday in a major way and threw her a birthday bash in Los Angeles.

Rose, who actually doesn’t turn 29 until October 21, was spotted in L.A. with her family and her “daddy” Wiz having dinner before heading to Eden nightclub.

Obviously excited about the festivities, Amber tweeted to her fans,

“Daddy [Wiz] surprised me with a beautiful Cake & Cupcakes with pics of Pauly & Franky on them :-).”

Pauly and Franky are the model’s dogs.

Check out Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa and her friends and fam partying below.

Happy early B-Day Amber!

