Drake Ft. Lil Wayne – “The Real Her”

Drake puts on his R&B Drizzy hat and links up with his YMCMB boss Lil Wayne for a new joint off of Drake’s forthcoming Take Care album.

Take a listen to Drake and Weezy’s “The Real Her,” produced by Noah “40” Shebib and let us know what you think.

Take Care drops on November 15th.