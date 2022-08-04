‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Addresses Film Getting Shelved

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesday (August 3) news broke that Warner Bros. had officially shelved Batgirl due to their feeling that it didn’t meet the “blockbuster” standards they’ve set for any DCEU film. Now the film’s star Leslie Grace has broken her silence over the disappointing news.

Taking to her Instagram account last night, the In The Heights star expressed her appreciation for even being chosen to don the cape and cowl and thanked her fans for their outpouring of support shortly after the news that Batgirl would not be seeing the light of day, ever. Posting various pictures of herself in costume and on set, Leslie graciously wrote:

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie “Batgirl,” I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, “my own damn hero! #Batgirl for life!“

Warner Bros. is wack for this. Even if Batgirl wasn’t up to par according to their standards, early test screenings of the film this past June garnered much positivity from those who watched the film so you’d think at least an HBO Max release would be warranted. Still, Warner Bros. tried to quell the outcry from DCEU fans with a statement released on Tuesday which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement Tuesday, Warner Bros. praised Grace’s lead performance and attributed the move to “our leadership’s strategic shift” regarding its DC properties and HBO Max. “Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance,” the message read. The company also said it is “incredibly grateful” to Batgirl’s filmmaking team.

There goes a $90 million film.

Of course if fans begin to demand that Warner Bros. release Batgirl a la the Snyder Cut of Justice League, it may still have a chance of hitting HBO Max at some point so all hope isn’t lost just yet. We just have to get a few million people to sign an online petition and pester Warner Bros. for a few years and boom, it’ll be streaming in no time.

Do y’all think Batgirl should ever see the light of day? Let us know in the comments section below.