HHW Gaming: Here’s How You Can Play ‘Far Cry 6’ For FREE This Weekend

Have you been on the fence about playing Far Cry 6? Ubisoft is giving you a chance to play the game for free.

Starting RIGHT NOW, you can play Ubisoft’s Far Cry 6 for free 99 as part of a “blockbuster free weekend” until August 7. Gamers will have access to the game on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Stadia, as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

New players will have access to the full game plus all free downloadable content published to date, all playable together in co-op.

Once the free weekend is up, players can continue the fight to free Yara from Antón Castillo’s regime and unlock the game, its season pass, and all of its DLC content at a discounted rate.

The discounts as broken down by Ubisoft:

PC via Ubisoft Store: From now until August 16, players can get 60 percent off Standard, Gold, and Ultimate editions of the game, 50 percent off the Season Pass and all three DLCs, as well as receive an additional $5 credit in their Ubisoft Store account to use towards their next purchase when they pick up Far Cry 6 during the promotional period. More information can be found by visiting: store.ubisoft.com.

PC via Epic Games Store: From now until August 8, players can get 60 percent off all editions of the game and 50 percent off the Season Pass and all three DLCs.

Xbox: From now until August 15, players can get 60 percent off Standard and Gold editions of the game and 50 percent off the Season Pass.

PlayStation: From now until August 17, players can get 55 percent off the Deluxe edition** and 60 percent off the Ultimate edition of the game as part of PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale.

There Will Also Be A Far Cry 6 Photo Mode Contest

Along with the blockbuster free weekend, Ubisoft also announced a Far Cry 6 Photo Mode contest starting today and ending on August 12 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Hip-Hop Wired called Far Cry 6 one of its best games of 2021, and in our review of the latest chapter in the Far Cry franchise, we said, “Far Cry 6 is easily one of the best entries in the franchise, delivering what players have come to love from it.”

Photo: Ubisoft / Far Cry 6