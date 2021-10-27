HHW Gaming: The Best Video Games of 2021…So Far

Sponsored by Verizon

2021 is the first full year for next-gen consoles, but was it a good year for video games? So far, yeah, it’s been pretty solid.

While 2021 still has a couple of months to go, it is quickly wrapping up, and so far, it’s been a strong year for gaming. Gamers who have been fortunate enough to get their hands on either a PS5, Xbox Series S|X, or a Nintendo Switch OLED are currently enjoying some great video games.

With titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Guardians of the Galaxy, and, of course, the highly-anticipated Halo: Infinite still in the pipeline, we decided to focus on the games that are currently getting gamers to pick up the sticks daily. Featured are some beloved video games franchises that always deliver as well as some notable newcomers.

So hit the power button and dive into our favorite games of 2021, so far, in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / Metroid Dread