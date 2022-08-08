RIP T.C.: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies From Car Crash Injuries

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Actor Roger E. Mosley, famed for playing T.C. in 1980’s hit TV show Magnum P.I. has passed away. He was 83.

Mosley reportedly died on Sunday morning (August 7). The character actor’s daughter, Cha-a Moslery, told the Los Angeles Times that he sustained injuries in a car crash on Thursday (August 4) in Lynwood. He died surrounded by family at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

For eight seasons, Mosley portrayed helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a trusty friend of main character Thomas Magnum (played by Tom Selleck). The Los Angeles native also appeared in the reboot of the series, although as a different character. He is also famed for appearing in Blaxploitation classic The Mack. That’s his Olinga character’s voice heard on the intro to Willie Hutch’s “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” from the film’s soundtrack.

Other television shows Mosley appeared in include Sanford & Son, Night Court, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch, amongst others. He is survived by three children.

Rest in powerful peace Roger E. Mosley.