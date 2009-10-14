Governor Schwarzenegger Passes Donda West Law

Nearly 2 years ago on November 10, 2007, Dr. Donda West, the mother of entertainer Kanye West passed away at the age of 58 following cosmetic surgery. The retired professor underwent surgery without a medical clearance, her preexisting coronary artery disease and multiple postoperative factors following surgery are what led to the fatal outcome.

The Donda West law, makes health checks and a written clearance mandatory before being allowed to undergo plastic surgery in the state of California.

“Sometimes patients may think they are well enough for cosmetic surgery, but in reality are not,” Assemblywoman Wilmer Amina Carter said. “This bill will potentially save lives.”

Carter was contacted by Donda West’s niece, Yolanda Anderson, to propose the bill in February 2008. The bill was approved by the senate, but vetoed by the Governor, due to an overwhelming amount of bills. In an effort to not give up on her aunt, Yolanda was determined to get the law passed.

The Donda West Law Assembly Bill 1116 was re-submitted, February 27, 2009 and as of October 12, 2009, The Donda West Law is now a law. Yolanda Anderson realizes that this will never bring Dr. West back; however the comfort in knowing that she turned Donda’s Tragedy into Triumphed.

