Asher Roth & Chuck Inglish – “In The Kitchen” [Video]

Asher Roth & Chuck Inglish – “In The Kitchen”

Asher Roth and Chuck Inglish want you to know that they really came up with this song and recorded it inside of the kitchen. And after watching this video, there’s a chance that you might believe them.

It’s actually pretty clever and the joint knocks with Chuck on the MPC and Asher flowing in his signature quirky style that works for him. The vid is directed by Mike Waxx & Mike Carson.