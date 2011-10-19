Drake Talks Being The Butt Of Rihanna Jokes, “I Don’t Trip” [Video]

Drake Talks Being Emo

Drake is once again speaking on his soft spot for women like Rihanna, this time saying that he doesn’t mind people cracking jokes about him and the singer.

As previously reported Drizzy opened up about his brief fling with her on the track “Fireworks.”

“I could tell it wasn’t love/ I just thought you Fawked with me/ Who could have predicted/ Lucky Strike would have you stuck with me…Damn, I kept my wits about me, luckily/ What happened between us that night it always seems to trouble me/ Now all of a sudden, these gossip rags want to cover me/ And you making it seem like it happened that way because of me.”

Now after receiving backlash for being so “emo” and open about his ties to the ladies, Drake says he doesn’t mind being the subject of criticism.

He tells MTV,

If I worried about how I’m gonna look saying this, then I wouldn’t make half the music I make. People nitpick at me for being emotional or tapping into my emotions, but like, man, we all die one day; that’s just how I want to be remembered.

The running commentary or the jokes don’t really affect me, cause that’s what I’m going for. I don’t want to be a guy that blends in with all the other generic rap music. I want to be the guy that stood out and pinpointed life emotions for women, men, young people, old people or whatever it is. So I don’t trip, that’s what I want. I welcome it.

Check out Drizzy talking being emo below.