J. Cole Speaking To Fans Live To Celebrate Album Release

J. Cole Speaks to Fans Live Via Ustream

J. Cole is currently holding a live UStream session to celebrate the release of his debut album, Cole World: The Sideline Story

Want to ask J. Cole questions? Log onto his Facebook page to ask Cole the questions that you have been dying to ask, in addition to Facebook, J. Cole is also making calls from his label’s headquarters to fans all over the world.

Watch the UStream below in celebration of his debut hitting stores.

Related articles