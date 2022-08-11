Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting.

NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested and hit with murder charges for the June 9 shooting at a Pharmacy in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Aside from murder charges the four men were also slapped with manslaughter, robbery, gang assault, and weapon possession amongst other charges.

The 24-year-old Garrett, of Morris Heights, and 18-year-old Jones, of New Rochelle, were arraigned Tuesday; Algarin and White, both from the Bronx, had previously been arraigned.

“The defendants allegedly attacked two men, robbing them of money, their phones, and jewelry,” said Clark. “One of the men, Avanti Frowner, ‘Moneygang Vontae,’ was in New York to perform, and needed medication at a pharmacy. He was shot and killed in this senseless crime.”

According to police, Garrett, Algarin and White were went up to the 27-year-old drill rapper, also known as Avanti Frowner, and his friend outside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Frowner had just bought eyedrops at the pharmacy.

While in the pharmacy the men pounced on the rapper and his friend and relieved them of jewelry and their cell phones before Garrett ultimately shot Moneygang Vontae three times in the chest. Vontae was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds.

The murder was caught on video which helped authorities catch up to Jones in Westchester County and finding the other three men in Georgia. Police suspect a fifth man was involved but have yet to find him.

All four men are set to appear in court on October 26th to face the charges.

Whether or not the men knew he was a rapper or simply saw a sweet lick is anyone’s guess but this is just a reminder that the streets of New York are filled with wolves who’ll do whatever it takes to eat.

Be safe out there if you shining too bright, y’all.