Kanye West Announces G.O.O.D. Music Compilation Album

Kanye Announces G.O.O.D. Music Album

While he’s been virtually absent from Twitter, Kanye made a rare appearance on the social network this week to announce a new compilation album.

The rapper who’s been spotted in Paris after debuting his women’s clothing line, took to Twitter Wednesday to say,

No further details on the project have been released.

G.O.O.D.  Music boasts an impressive roster and includes Pusha T, Big Sean, Common, Cyhi Tha Prynce and Ye himself.

