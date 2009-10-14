Eminem Leads In American Music Award Nominations

Although he was surprisingly scrammed from the top ten list of hottest MCs, Marshall Mathers is getting the last laugh. His omission from the list had members of the Hip-Hop world stunned including Lil Wayne and the Jigga man, who “Kanye’d” MTV asking why the 8 mile native didn’t make the cut. Now while Eminem wasn’t “hot enough” for that list, he’s made a much more prominent list proving just how hot he really is. Eminem is one of the leaders in nominations for the 2009 American Music Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday and shows Eminem as the Hip-Hop standout. Em’s only trumped in nominations by Taylor Swift who’s still getting her shine with six nominations and the late Michael Jackson who’s up for five.

Em is up for four awards this year including ‘Best Male Artist’ in Pop or Rock, ‘Favorite male artist’ in Hip-Hop, ‘Favorite album’ for Relapse and ‘Artist of The Year’ for Rap/Hip Hop.

The only other person in Hip-Hop with a similar number of nominations is T.I, who falls in close second behind Em with three nominations. The two will go head to head for ‘Best Male Artist’ in Pop or Rock, ‘Favorite Male Artist’ in Hip-Hop and ‘Favorite Album.’

The awards will also highlight some of hip-hop’s hottest new talent, Drake and Kid Cudi, who are going head to head for Rap/ Hip-Hop ‘Breakthrough Artist.’

The American Music Awards takes place live November 22 at 8:00 p.m on ABC. To see the complete list of nominees and to vote for your favorite artist visit the AMA website, www.ama.abc.com.