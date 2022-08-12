OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Charged For Murdering Estranged Boyfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of OnlyFans’ leading personalities is now the suspect to a major crime. Courtney Clenney is now charged with murdering her estranged boyfriend.

As per The New York Post the model was booked on charges for stabbing 27-year-old Christian Obumseli back in April. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., 26-year-old Courtney Taylor Clenney, of an Austin, Texas address, was arrested without incident at an undisclosed location in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii. Members of the Hawaii Police Department assisted and stood by while Clenney was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service. She was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon.

According to The Miami Herald her lawyer Frank Prieto denies the charges on her behalf. “I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. He also alleges Courtney reacted in self defense and says the now deceased Christian Obumseli was stalking her for several weeks. “We look forward to clearing her name in court” he added. It has been reported the couple lived together for while but had several disturbing domestic issues; to the point where the property tried to evict them.

Clenney is currently being held at the Hawai’i Police Department‘s East Hawai’i Detention Center pending her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022. She will eventually be extradited to Florida. She was in Hawaii for substance abuse care.

Photo: Hawai‘i Police Department