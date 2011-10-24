Drake Celebrates 25th Birthday In Vegas [Photos/Video]

Drake Turns 25 In Las Vegas

Drizzy Drake celebrated his birthday in a major way this weekend, taking over Las Vegas for a 25th b-day bash.

The OVOXO rapper was spotted at Club Tao where he partied with go-go dancers and reportedly gave party goers free shots of Moscato.

He also made a special announcement to the crowd saying,

“I’m here for ya’ll tonight. If you want to drink, if you want to dance, if you want to party—ladies, if you want to f–k, I’m ’bout whatever. I turned 25 and I just want to thank each and every one of you for coming out tonight. I appreciate it. Let’s have some fun.”

Check out Drizzy celebrating his b-day below.

