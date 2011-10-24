Kendrick Lamar Performs “A.D.H.D” & “Ronald Regan Era” In New York [Video]

Kendrick Lamar At The Gramercy Theatre

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Gramercy Theatre in Manhattan this past weekend.

The buzzing West Coast emcee, who has been touring heavily this year, performed cuts off his Section.80 album to a packed house at the Gramercy.

Catch a clip up top of K. Lamar performing crowd favorites “A.D.H.D.” and “Ronald Regan Era” and if he’s ever in your city, you should definitely catch a Kendrick Lamar show.

