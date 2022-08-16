Beyoncé Drops Teaser For Visuals To “I’m That Girl”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of her latest album, RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé snagged her seventh Billboard chart-topping album as it moved 335,000 units in its first week.

Looking to capitalize on the success of her latest project, Beyoncé dropped a teaser for her latest visuals to the album’s opening cut, “I’m that Girl,” and in the process made history for releasing the longest teaser for a music video ever. Coming in at 3:36, the official teaser is really just a minute and change of Beyoncé kicking it in the club with a horse (yes, a real horse) before the rest of the teaser is just the song continuing to play on.

No word on when the visuals will actually release but best believe that when it does the Beyhive will be buzzing with joy.

Check out the official teaser for “I’m That Girl” below and let us know if you’re looking forward to the visuals and whether or not this is the same horse from the RENAISSANCE album cover.

—

Photo: Getty