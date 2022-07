Beyoncé Delivers 7th Studio LP ‘Renaissance’ & The BeyHive Is Beyond Thrilled

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Beyoncé will most likely go down in history as one of the greatest entertainers not only of her era but of all time. That status is supplemented by the warm response from the BeyHive to her seventh studio album, Renaissance, and the reactions are still pouring in at a rapid rate.

Ahead of the release, Beyoncé reacted to the leaked version of Renaissance while thanking her legion of fans for waiting to listen together as a global fanbase. The album boasts production from the likes of Mike Dean, Symbolyc One, Honey Dijon, The-Dream, Skrillex, Nova Wav, No I.D., Hit-Boy, and more. Features listed include Beam on the controversial “Energy” track, and Grace Jones alongside Tems co-star on the track, “Move.”

What most listeners have noted is this is primarily a dance record through and through, and Beyoncé’s undeniable vocal abilities and the sheer sound of the record is an audio highlight. Renaissance will undoubtedly become the soundtrack to rooftop parties, sweaty basement jams, and weekend workout sessions. It’s too early to call, but it goes without saying that Beyoncé has yet another smash album on her hands.

On Twitter, the reaction to Beyoncé dropping Renaissance as the summer slowly winds down is high and heavy. We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Access all details on the album here.

Photo: Parkwood Entertainment/Sony/Columbia