HHW Gaming: Grammy Award-Winning Producer Hit-Boy Quarterbacking ‘Madden NFL 23’ Soundtrack

All of you smell that? It’s the smell of the NFL in the air. Training camps for all teams are open, meaning Madden NFL 23 is around the corner. When you boot up the game, a new soundtrack will have you nodding your head and tapping your feet.

Tuesday (Aug.16), EA dropped Madden NFL 23’s official soundtrack on Spotify, and it’s Hip-Hop heavy. The soundtrack features 15 exclusive songs you can only hear first in Madden NFL 23, with appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, Erica Banks, Cordae, and more.

What truly makes this year’s soundtrack unique is that 3-time GRAMMY-winning writer/producer/rapper, Hit-Boy will be quarterback, lending his legendary producing and creating 33 exclusive beats for the game’s cinematics. A first for a Madden NFL soundtrack.

The almost full soundtrack is now available but is noticeably missing a highly-anticipated and super exclusives song from Hit-Boy and Cordae, which will be going live September 9, during NFL kick-off.

EA will tease the new song in a new Madden NFL 23 TV spot coming August 19 when the game drops on consoles.

Madden NFL 23 Boasts Dope Collabs & New Songs

Madden NFL 23’s soundtrack boasts collabs from Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Don Toliver, Snoop Dogg ft. Nas and Ty Dolla $ign ft. Wiz Khalifa; killer tracks by Joey Bada$$, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Japanese DJ and BAPE creator Nigo (with Tyler The Creator), and 2022 XXL Freshman Class female MC Doechii and more.

Along dope collaborations, players can expect to hear original new music from Big KRIT, King Green, Gizzle ft. BRE-Z, Symba, Erica Banks, Lord Afrixana, Marqus Clae, and Simon Said. & Jazzfeezy, to name a few.

Madden NFL, as a video game franchise, is well known for featuring Hip-Hop artists on its soundtrack and getting original songs for the game. Madden 2000 featured Ludacris on the game’s opening track.

You can listen to the playlist below.

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 23