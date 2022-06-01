HHW Gaming: Legendary NFL Coach John Madden Annouced As Cover of ‘Madden NFL 23’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It was honestly a no-brainer when deciding who would be the cover of Madden NFL 23. That’s why you will hear no complaints when it comes to John Madden earning that honor.

Wednesday (Jun.1), EA Sports announced that the late John Madden, the man who gave us one of the best sports video franchises, will grace the cover of Madden NFL 23. The news also comes on what has officially been dubbed #MaddenDay.

Coach Madden gracing the Madden NFL 23 cover marks the first time the Hall-of-Fame coach and legendary sports analyst has done so in the game’s 20-year existence. In doing so, he will be featured on three editions of the game. The Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition will feature original artwork created by artist Chuck Styles that will highlight Coach Madden as the video game icon that he is and continues to be after his passing.

“As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it’s a full-circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art,” said Chuck Styles.

The other two covers will celebrate John Madden’s career as a broadcaster, where he was best known for in-depth play-by-play and catchphrase “BOOM,” and his time as well respected NFL Coach.

Along with announcing the three covers, EA Sports also revealed an update on the $5 million John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education it announced earlier this year in honor of coach madden.

The money will be equally split up with “$2.5 million of the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education to support programming over the next five years for the following four nonprofit organizations focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) education: College Track, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy and Girls Who Code.”

The other $2.5 million will go “will go towards creating the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the UNCF (United Negro College Fund), which will support students at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to graduate college prepared for the next step in their career.”

“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer in the importance of education, and we’re privileged to support these amazing organizations that are creating opportunities for the next generation to pursue their dreams in his honor,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP, and GM.

Unlike previous covers, you will be hard-pressed to see anyone in disagreement with the choice to put John Madden on the cover of Madden NFL 23.

If you ask us, he should remain on the cover forever.

You can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: EA Sports / Madden NFL 23