A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out.

TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP Relli is more than content that his former homie has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm as he feels the justice system is working in his favor. Relli’s lawyer, Jamal Tooson tells TMZ that his client felt “vindicated” when the charges came down as the incident left him reeling in the following months even though he wasn’t actually hit by any of the bullets.

The lawyer goes on to say Rocky is so powerful in Hollywood and specifically in the music industry, Relli, who is a music producer, felt he would not be believed and drummed out of the business. He believed if he pressed the case, people would just dismiss it as a money grab.

Relli says his faith in the justice system has been restored, because both the police and the D.A. believed him enough to file 2 serious felony charges against Rocky.