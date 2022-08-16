A$AP Rocky Charged With Two Counts of Assault For 2021 Hollywood Shooting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After enjoying a delightful 2022 after welcoming his son with Rihanna just a few months ago, things are about to get dicey for A$AP Rocky going forward as he’s been charged for a shooting incident that took place in 2021.

According to Billboard the face of Harlem’s A$AP Mob has just been hit with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón this past Monday (August 15). The aforementioned incident took place in Los Angeles on November 6 of 2021 when Rocky and an acquaintance got into an argument which led to A$AP pulling a semi-automatic handgun and shooting the victim.

Luckily the man only sustained a minor injury as Rocky was booked and released on $550,000 bail.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

It’s not looking good for Rocky right now who is set to be arraigned on Wednesday (August 17).

Interestingly, the acquaintance was reportedly former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli, who has filed suit.

No word on what kind of sentence he’ll be facing if he’s found guilty of the two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, but hopefully he’ll be able to work something out or take a plea deal before seeing the inside of a prison cell out in Los Angeles.