Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now the proud parents of a baby boy. Reportedly, the Bajan singer gave birth to the couple’s first child last week.

Apparently, this is old news for some since TMZ reports that the bundle of joy actually arrived on May 13.

If we’re keeping it a bean, speculation began spreading about if and when Pretty Flacko would impregnate RIhanna ever since he proclaimed his love for her in a GQ cover story back in May 2021. The dynamic duo announced that they were expecting back in late January 2021. Already a style icon, she upped the ante by going any and everywhere with her pregnant belly on display.

Congratulations to RIhanna and A$AP Rocky.

This story is developing.