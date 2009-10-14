DJ Hero ‘Renegade’ Track List Revealed

Jay-Z and Eminem made headlines after they were announced as co-headliners on the forthcoming DJ Hero game soundtrack. The DJ Hero ‘Renegade’ edition features the DJ Hero game, a premium Renegade turntable controller and a hard shell turntable carrying case that converts to a performance-ready DJ stand. In addition, the two Hip-Hop heads signed on to lend some of their biggest lyrical smashes to an exclusive 2-CD pack available with the game’s purchase. Included will be one song from each of Jay-Z’s eleven albums and album cuts from Em including a previously unreleased bonus track. Now as the album and the game get set to hit stores October 27, the highly-anticipated track list is being revealed.

Jay’s cuts include “Ain’t No Ni**a” featuring Foxy Brown, “H to the Izzo”, the Brooklyn anthem, “Brooklyn We Go Hard” and “D.O.A.”

Em dished out some of his biggest album cuts including “Lose Yourself” and “Soldier” while also adding songs only true Em fans could truly relinquish, “Say Goodbye To Hollywood” and “Rabbit Run.”

The now four time American Music Award nominee spoke out on the project saying,

“The tracks we put on this disc are mostly overlooked or rarer favorites of mine from all different parts of my career. I also put a brand new, unheard song on there so even the biggest fan has something new.”

Em will debut the special bonus track from the album, “Take My Ball” on his Shade 45 XM channel during ‘The All Out Show.’ The premiere of the single takes place October 16 at 6 p.m.

The entire track listing for the DJ Hero ‘Renegade’ album is here:

Ain’t No N***a – JAY-Z Featuring Foxy Brown

Where I’m From – JAY-Z

Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem) – JAY-Z

Jigga My N***a – Ruff Ryders Featuring JAY-Z

I Just Wanna Love U (Give it 2 Me) – JAY-Z

Izzo (H.O.V.A.) – JAY-Z

03′ Bonnie & Clyde – JAY-Z Featuring Beyonce Knowles

Dirt Off Your Shoulder – JAY-Z

Show Me What You Got – JAY-Z

Roc Boys (And the Winner Is)- JAY-Z

Brooklyn Go Hard – JAY-Z Featuring Santigold

D.O.A. (Death of Auto Tune) – JAY-Z

Taking My Ball – EMINEM

Say Goodbye to Hollywood – EMINEM

Soldier – EMINEM

The Re-Up – EMINEM & 50 Cent

Rabbit Run – EMINEM

Get U Mad – EMINEM

Bad Guys Always Die – Dr. Dre & EMINEM

Public Enemy No. 1 – EMINEM

Say What You Say – EMINEM Featuring Dr. Dre

Lose Yourself – EMINEM

Hey Lady – Obie Trice Featuring EMINEM

One Shot 2 Shot – EMINEM Featuri