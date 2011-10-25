Wiz Khalifa Wishes Amber Rose A Happy Birthday Onstage [Video]

While performing in Hawaii this weekend, Wiz Khalifa brought out a special guest onstage—his girlfriend Amber Rose.

As previously reported, Rose was in town to celebrating her 28th birthday with her Taylor Gang boyfriend.

On Saturday Wiz introduced her to fans at Honolulu’s Neal S. Blaisdell Arena saying,

“If y’all don’t know it’s my baby’s birthday today…I really appreciate you all embracing her because she’s the love of my life.”

Check out Wiz and his Taylors wishing Amber a happy birthday below.