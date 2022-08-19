Pusha T Shines Brightly In Vevo’s ‘CTRL’ Series Performance [Video]

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Pusha T doesn’t have anything left to prove in Hip-Hop as he is consistently considered one of the most precise rappers to emerge in the game. That same laserlike focus was present in King Push’s recent performance for Vevo’s CTRL series, shining brightly as he performed two tracks from his latest studio album, It’s Almost Dry.

Pusha T and his airtight delivery remain the hallmark of his still ongoing career, along with his descriptive ways of breaking down the ins and outs of the drug trade. While Pusha’s subject matter might be rote to some, his abilities are such that it still sounds fresh even some two decades later.

For the CTRL performance, Push rocks the Kanye West-produced “Dreamin Of The Past” and the Pharrell Willams-produced “Brambleton” back to back. Not only was Pusha’s voice crystal clear as the actual studio track, but it’s also clear that he’s become one of the better performers in Hip-Hop. It also highlights his gift to mold his lyrics to whatever track is presented to him.

Check out Pusha T and the CRTL performances in the videos below.

