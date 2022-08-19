LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj & Jack Harlow To Host 2022 MTV VMAs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s edition of the MTV Video Music Awards will be a truly unique one, as LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow have been named as the emcees for the event.

The network announced on Thursday (August 18th) that instead of one artist serving as the emcee for the night, they are calling on the Hip-Hop trio to do the honors which include introducing the major performing acts for the awards show. The move marks a return to the origins of the awards show for MTV, as comedic actors Dan Aykroyd and Bette Midler served as hosts for the first show that was held in 1984, and a group of MTV’s own VJs (“Downtown” Julie Brown, Mark Goodman, Alan Hunter, Martha Quinn, and Dweezil Zappa)took over the reins in 1986 and 1987.

For each of these artists, this is familiar territory. LL Cool J is a three-time nominee who won the 1991 award for his “Mama Said Knock You Out” video, and he’d receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. Nicki Minaj is a five-time winner and nominee and also received a nomination for Best Hip-Hop video in this year’s show. Harlow is tied for seven nominations with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar in this year’s awards, which include Artist of The Year and Video of The Year. The “First Class” rapper appeared at last year’s VMAs to perform “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X. He’ll also make his debut solo performance this year. Nicki Minaj will also be receiving the Video Vanguard award at this year’s show.

The show will be filled with an array of top performers, which include Lizzo, J Balvin, BLACKPINK, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic at the Disco! among them. Doja Cat and Harry Styles have six nominations each for the coveted Moon Person statuettes, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd along with Ed Sheehan have five nominations. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28th at 8 P.M. EST.