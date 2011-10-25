Jay-Z And Kanye West Launch “Watch The Throne” Tour Website

Jay-Z And Kanye West To Launch “Watch The Throne Tour Website

Jay-Z and Kanye are kicking off their Watch The Throne tour this Friday at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, GA, and for anyone that can’t make the concert or any of the other dates on the tour, Jay and ‘Ye have launched a website to bring the Watch The Throne tour straight to your computers.

The Throne has teamed up with ad agency GlobalHue to launch VOYR.com, and for the price of $4.99 a month the subscription-based webcast will allow online access to the entire 26-city tour with 720-degree looks of the stage, personal exercise routines, rehearsals, an exclusive Kanye documentary, and an animated series based on Kanye’s “Runaway” film.

Not a bad trade off for $100 nose bleed seats at the concert.