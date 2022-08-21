André 3000 Featured In New Supreme Campaign

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

André 3000 has garnered a reputation in recent years for popping up in random cities, sometimes while playing a flute, and always living his best life. All that to say, 3 Stacks is a perfect selection to be featured in the latest campaign from Supreme.

The streetwear brand recently shared a pic of the OutKast rapper rocking a white Supreme Box logo tee on its socials, and everyone is excited. Supreme should be dropping a first look at it Fall/Winter 2022 collection soon, and the speculation is that the Atlanta native will be featured on its photo tee that has featured artists like Lil’ Kim, Al Green and Buju Banton in the past.

André 3000 was shot by Deana Lawson, a renowned photographer and Black woman who is based in Brooklyn.

And we’re still holding out hope for a new André 3000 album, sooner than later, too. We can’t wait to see what Supreme, whose creative director is the highly regarded, Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory, has cooked up with the Hip-Hop legend and for the rest of the year.