LeBron James & Dwyane Wade Executive-Produce ‘The Redeem Team’ Netflix Doc

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade may no longer play together but that isn’t keeping them from working together.

Once again the former Miami Heat teammates will be linking up to put in that work and with the help of Netflix will be dropping a new documentary dubbed The Redeem Team which will center around 2008’s USA basketball team that played at the Olympic Games in Beijing. Comprised of the legendary players such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony amongst many other legends, the 2008 “Redeem Team” was on a quest to right the wrong of the previous 2004 Olympic team which shockingly took home the Bronze after taking three L’s in Athens.

No one saw that coming at all.

Directed by Jon Weinbach and executive-produced by LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, The Redeem Team will be comprised of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the players and coaches that helped guide the 2008 team to Olympic Gold.

In a press release for the documentary, Dwyane Wade expressed how much this project meant to him personally.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

The Redeem Team is set to premier on Netflix this October 7th. No trailer for the series has dropped just yet but truth is we don’t even need one. Real basketball heads will be tuning in as soon as the documentary is available.

Will you be checking out The Redeem Team come this Fall? Let us know in the comments section below.