Que?: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Held Wedding at “Imitation Plantation”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s official wedding festivities took place this weekend at a Georgia estate owned by Affleck which has been called an “imitation plantation.”

Affleck purchased the massive Georgia estate in 2003. The home sits on 87-acres, and is 6,000-square-feet and features a deep water port, a 10,000-square-foot guest house and equestrian facilities.

The Academy Award-winning actor tried to sell the property in 2018 three years after appearing on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” series hosted by Harvard professor Dr. Henry Louis Gates. On the show, it was uncovered that Affleck’s ancestor, Benjamin Cole owned multiple enslaved African-Americans.

Affleck listed the house twice, but it never sold.

Guests attended the ceremony clad in all-white and celebrated the couple’s official marriage more than 17 years after their first engagement fell through.

The couple eloped in July and were married in Las Vegas. The official nuptials featured guest list of the couple’s famous friends and family.

The Affleck’s purchased a $50 million Bel Air mansion together in March.