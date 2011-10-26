‘Bad Girl’ Ms. Cat Talks Relationship With Drake

Ms. Cat Dishes On Drake

Bad Girls Club member Ms. Cat was recently on Philly’s Hot 107.9 and was not shy about giving up the goods on her former relationship with Drizzy Drake.

The BGC 5 member revealed that she linked up with Aubrey during the “Best I Ever Had” video shoot and had a more than year long relationship with the rapper.

She also revealed why they broke up and the business on Drake’s sex game.

Peep the recap below via NecoleBitchie:

On how she met Drake: “We met on the set of “Best I Ever Had.” It was real cool! We sat on the bleachers on set directed by Kanye [West]. Having fun, tweeted each other back and forth–real cool. Never thought it would go anywhere just cool, kicking it. The next thing you know I’m in Toronto and we’re having dinner. He flew me out to Toronto and we started kicking it and liking each other. One flight turned into ten then the next thing you know I got a toothbrush in there and it’s on.”

Hot 107: How long did it take for you to get from just dating to a relationship? Cat: Like a month. It was like 0 to 60. Hot 107: You moved to Toronto? Yeah, I was actually there and packed up and was like “I’m out….I’m in love.” Hot 107: Did you meet his mom? Cat: Yeah, she’s a very nice lady. Hot 107: Did she know you like, “Oh, what’s your name again?” or she KNEW you? Cat: Well, at first it was like that but then it was like, “Oh this hoe is still around, huh? Oh, she’s still here.” After a while it was like, “Hey, Mom!” I’m from Philly and I’m in Toronto now…that’s my boo. Hot 107: How long did it take you to go from condom to no condom? Cat:That’s assuming there was ever one involved.

On if she was in love with Drake:

“Of course, it was an awesome relationship. I was in love, he was in love and by the way in the song he said he was in love, so don’t try to switch it up now. I never mentioned you, you mentioned me. It was good. I’m talking family dinners and we in Whole Foods pushing the cart around. It was a regular relationship. I was in love and he was in love but at the end of the day he started getting a little bit too loose. Meaning he pops up in the tabloids with Maliah [Maliah Michel], trips to Jamaica that I wasn’t invited to or never heard about. I’m from Philly and we don’t go for that.



It’s a problem [when] you had the kind of relationship we had. That was my dude; it wasn’t somebody I was just kicking it with. If you were just kicking it, you can do what you wanna do but I was yours and you were mine.”