50 Cent Talks “Street King”, Album Release Date & Feeding One Billion Africans

50 Cent: “I Grew Up Without Money, But Not Being Hungry”

50 Cent spoke with Global Grind about his mission to feed one billion Africans with his “Street King” drink campaign.

50 originally set out to match a million likes on the Street King Facebook page with a meal but he is raising the ante to feed one billion people in need of food in the continent.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview.

Global Grind: What made you want to feed a million Africans?

50 Cent: I was touring in Africa and the circumstances I grew up in, I thought they were harsh, and in the past I make references to my experiences, as I’m from the bottom. And then when you get there, you see people under far harder circumstances. It even makes you look at yourself and some of the decisions you made based on being in the position that I was in at that point. It made me reevaluate my own experiences. It’s easier to see someone else’s imperfections then it is to see your own.

50 also claims that he is readying a new LP scheduled for early December.

