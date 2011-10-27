CLOSE
50 Cent Talks Bullying While Gayle King Flirts [Video]

50 Cent On The Gayle King Show [“I Told My Kids, That Curtis May Be Your Stepfather…”]


50 Cent talked about his childhood and experience with being a bully on The Gayle King Show. He hopes his book will enlighten the youth and if he hasn’t already, he’s definitely getting Gayle’s panties.

After Oprah’s best bud admitted to telling her kids they may have a new stepfather, she asked Curtis, “If 50 Cent, Curtis Jackson and Gayle King got together, do you know the scandal that would cause?”

