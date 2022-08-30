Irv Gotti Says He’s Done Bringing Up Ashanti For Good

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Irv Gotti landed in a deep well of controversy after making mentions of his past relationship with Ashanti, but it appears that a change is afoot. The Murder Inc. honcho says that he’s through bringing up the R&B singer while stating that the situation brought more harm than good.

Irv Gotti was stopped on the red carpet by a reporter from The Shade Room who immediately jumped in asking about the Ashanti situation. Gotti, clearly attempting to move past the issue, stated that he didn’t bring up the singer before launching into making his stance.

“[Because] that’s why, you askin’ me,” Gotti said. “Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say — I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like, ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that sh*t.”

Gotti went on to say that the only reason he mentioned Ashanti at all was to tell the full story of the history of Murder Inc. and feels like he was chastised for telling his version of the truth.

The red carpet interview with Irv Gotti and The Shade Room can be viewed via the Instagram post below.

—

Photo: Getty