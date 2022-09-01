Bobby Shmurda “From The Slums,” Twista & Flo “For The Customer” & More | Daily Visuals 9.1.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Well, Bobby Shmurda’s back at it making booty-bouncing music for the strip clubs and while many of his fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the sound he’s been churning out lately, he’s still balling and enjoying life like there’s no tomorrow so we can’t be mad at that.

In his latest clip to “From The Slums,” the Brooklyn rapper enlists the assets of a few extra-thick young women to make it bounce to the beat as he gets turnt up from the streets all the way up to the boardroom where the direction of his career will be decided. This must be how he got out his deal with Epic Records.

Back in Chicago, Twista looks to diversify his bonds and in his clip to the Flo assisted “For The Customer,” the two open up a automobile repair shop that boasts some strip poles and a few thick stripes to keep the customers entertained and coming back. Quite clever if you ask us.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Babyface Ray and Digga D, Jay Fizzle, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “FROM THE SLUMS”

TWISTA & FLO – “FOR THE CUSTOMER”

BABYFACE RAY & DIGGA D – “GOOFIES”

CHET FAKER – “IT COULD BE NICE”

LIL FLIP – “MAAAN!”

HOTBOY WES – “GO IN”

SAUCE WALKA & VOOCIE P – “LOVE DON’T LIVE HERE”

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST – “BREAKFAST IN MONACO”

DAMEDOT – “BAGUETTES”

JAY FIZZLE – “HOOD RICH”