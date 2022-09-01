Fugees Reunion Tour Halted Due To Pras Michel’s Connection To Jho Low?

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

For fans around the world waiting to learn when the Fugees reunion world tour will make a stop in their part of the world, it appears those plans are largely put on hold. According to a new report, group member Pras Michel and his ongoing federal money laundering case will prevent him from leaving the country thus ending the tour.

Puck News published a report pointing to the legal ordeal of Pras Michel, who is connected to Malaysian businessman and socialite Jho Low. Low was cozy with many of Hollywood and entertainment elites but became the target of a money laundering scheme that allegedly stole billions from Malaysia’s 1MDB fund.

According to charges levied by the federal prosecutors in the United States, Michel worked in Low’s stead to allegedly funnel millions of dollars into Barack Obama’s initial presidential campaign in 2012 by way of straw donations. Michel also reportedly attempted to use his influence to sway former President Donald Trump to exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui back to his homeland. Wengui fled China in 2014 in order to avoid corruption charges according to reports.

The outlet adds in its reporting that Michel and the Justice Department entered negotiations surrounding the rapper’s bail conditions but eventually led to a decision to bar Michel from leaving the country.

Pras Michel is due in court on November 4 in Washington, D.C. to face the aforementioned charges.

Photo: Getty