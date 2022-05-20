The Fugees, Outsidaz, Rah Digga and John Forte Reunited In Las Vegas

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans recently witnessed history after a clip of The Fugees, Rah Digga, the Outsidaz, and John Forte reunited for the first time in two decades.

On Saturday (May 15), the iconic clique reconnected for the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas, where Lauryn Hill was headlining; but it was backstage that went viral. In the clip uploaded by Digga, Wyclef, Lauryn Hill, Pras, Rah Digga, Young Zee, Pace Won, and Forté were filmed rehearsing “Cowboys” shortly before they took the stage to perform it for the enormous crowd awaiting the special performance.

Despite being the first time the crew had performed together in 25 years, the reunion reportedly came together in less than a week as the Flipmode Queen told HipHopDx in an interview.

“Lauryn’s people reached out to us about the festival,” Rah Digga told the publication. “We said, ‘Yeah, let’s go!’ And just like that, our flights were booked, our hotels were booked and we spent the weekend out there. We did both shows. The video I posted was literally us just rehearsing for the first time, just making sure we knew the words. We had to figure out what we were going to do.”

She continued sharing just how exceptional the moment was between the two friends.

“But it was dope. It was good seeing Lauryn and chopping it up with her. I think the energy was good to see with L Boogie. We love Ms. Hill. But we love love L. Boogie. It was a nostalgic moment for everybody. We haven’t rocked like this since we were kids. It was a nice back to basics moment if you will.”

As previously reported, The Fugees were originally planning to go on a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the epic clip below.