Fat Joe Talks Weight Loss, Speaks On Rick Ross

Fat Joe Speaks On Weight Loss

Just because Fat Joe loss roughly 100 pounds, don’t expect the NYC rapper to make a name change anytime soon.

According to XXLmag.com, Joey Crack is content with remaining Fat Joe.

“I’m Fat Joe,” he said. “I’m still fat. You know the fact is if I didn’t do it for health reasons I would be Fawkin’ 1,000 pounds happy. I love to eat that’s what I do.”

As an associate of Rick Ross, XXL asked Fat Joe if he had any advice for Ross, who is battling his own health issues after suffering two seizures earlier this month. Fat Joe replied:

“He’s a grown man. Whatever his health problems are he’s gonna deal with them or do whatever he got [to do]. I can’t offer that man nothin’.”

Fat Joe’s new mixtape The Darkside, Vol. Two is due out on Halloween.