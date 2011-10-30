Kanye West Gets Cozy With Tracee Ellis Ross & Chills With Fabolous At The Watch The Throne After Party [Photos]

After the opening night of the Watch The Throne Tour in Atlanta, GA, Kanye West joined Def Jam VP of A&R Bu Thiam to celebrate his 38th birthday.

Celebrating at one of Atlanta’s hottest night clubs, club Reign, 1500 people packed the club as well as special guests including Fabolous and Tracee Ellis Ross.

During his show, Kanye reminded everyone that although he was raised in Chicago, he was born in Atlanta and loves his birth city.

Peep the page #’s below to see more pictures from the event.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »