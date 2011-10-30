50 Cent Releases Public Service Announcement #2

50 Cent has released another public service announcement scolding people for their actions, this time politicians.

The rapper whose Street King energy drink has a goal of feeding 1 billion people previously released a statement venting his frustration over the product’s low sales.

“The world is so f***** up. People don’t seem to care anymore…”, he said.

Now in his latest PSA he’s calling out those in power, the government and big businesses while showing Occupy Wall Street his support.

Check out 50’s rant below.