50 Cent Releases Public Service Announcement #2

50 Cent has released another public service announcement scolding people for their actions, this time politicians.
The rapper whose Street King energy drink has a goal of feeding 1 billion people previously released a statement venting his frustration over the product’s low sales.
“The world is so f***** up. People don’t seem to care anymore…”, he said.
Now in his latest PSA he’s calling out those in power, the government and big businesses while showing Occupy Wall Street his support.
Check out 50’s rant below.
“How Fawked up that we have evidence that the big Banks have been corrupt, yet our governments aren’t punishing those that have stolen from the pension funds.
Our Politicians are puppets for whoever pays them into office. That’s how !!ed our system is. Their broken promises for change cant happen especially when the system is corrupt. And children who need a meal go without because our politicians won’t stop thinking of themselves long enough or how to win the next election, too look around them and see how bad it is.
You aren’t helping Mr politician, things are getting worse here in the US, in Europe, Africa everywhere! Im Fawkin angry that Children are dying everyday. There’s hard working people out there who do give a !!.
Problem is those with the power – government and big business, want this system to keep going. Its suits them I don’t want to do business with these !!ers anymore. Do you?
if a company isn’t giving back, stop buying from them. Buy a pair of shoes from TOMS (who give another pair to someone in need), look for companies that aren’t paying lip service to community / charity. We are more powerful than the big business and politicians realize……we have the power to stop buying their products, banking with them. Your dollar, that you worked hard for, does have power. Together we can say – WAKE UP A-HOLES! The game is over.
50 cent
– want to shout out to Occupy Wall Street groups around the world. You are waking up the world, including me. Please keep up the peaceful protest, you are making a difference.”