CLOSE
HomeNews

Kendrick Lamar Performs In Florida [Photos]

Leave a comment

Kendrick Lamar Live In Florida

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar performed in front of a packed house at Revolution Live in Ft. Lauderdale, FL this past week.

The show was presented by 30 Media Network, iRockCollege.com and AshelyOutrageous.com, hosted by Lowkey of You Heard That New, and music by DJ Meka of 2DopeBoyz.

If you’ve never been to a Kendrick Lamar show, you need to make that happen when he comes to your town.

Check out a few photos from K-Dot’s Ft. Lauderdale show, courtesy of 2DopeBoyz, on the next pages.

Kendrick Lamar show , Top Dawg Ent. , top dawg entertainment , West Coast Rappers

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close