HHW Gaming: PlayStation Rolling Out New PS5 System Software Update, Here’s What’s New

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, a significant PS5 system software update is rolling out for the console, and it boasts some significant quality-of-life improvements.

If you haven’t heard, PlayStation has rolled out its newest system software update for the PS5 globally. After being in beta for some time, PS5 console owners can now highly requested features like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists.

1440p HDMI input is a much-welcomed addition for those who own high-end televisions and monitors like Sony’s new inZone computer monitor that takes its cues from the company’s next-gen console. Native 1440p output will also be available in games that support it or games that have 4K support.

Gamelists are essentially folders that PS5 owners can utilize to organize their gaming collection on their consoles. Players can make up to 15 lists containing up to 100 games.

Another new feature will allow players to utilize YouTube Search with Voice Command. At any time, including during gameplay, players can say, “Hey PlayStation, find [keyword] on YouTube,” and the YouTube app will open.

Players can also easily access in-progress activities from the game hubs and compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen.

The PS App Also Is Getting Updates

The social experience on the PS App is also improving. Players can now request party members to share their screens via the PS App, easily view recently added friends’ profiles, and get notifications to join a friend’s game directly from the party chat. Remote Play can now be activated through the app as well.

While these are not earth-shattering changes to the PS5’s UI (user interface), they are significant quality-of-life improvements for PS5 owners. Now, if only they bring back dynamic themes so we can add a more personal feel to our home pages, that would be nice.

—

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty