21 Savage Requests All Evidence Be Tossed In ICE Arrest Case

Years later and 21 Savage is still dealing with legal issues stemming from his ICE arrest. The Atlanta rapper has recently requested all the evidence in the case be suppressed.

As per TMZ the trapper turned rapper is still working to clear his good name after getting arrested three years ago. On February 3, 2019, he was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) after a vehicle was pulled over that contained him, Young Nudy and two other individuals.

Young Nudy and the two others were being investigated on charges of aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Gang Act. The “A Lot” rapper later alleged that he was personally also targeted in the operation. After his arrest, ICE revealed that 21 Savage is a national who has been in the United States unlawfully since his non-immigrant visa expired in July 2006.

The celebrity gossip website has obtained some of the legal documents regarding the case and say Savage has asked that all the evidence obtained at the scene be tossed out because it was an unlawful traffic stop. As far the weapon police claim was thrown from the vehicle his legal team says “there was no illegality for the weapon to be in the car.”

The case is still pending as he faces charges of drugs and gun possession and faces deportation if found guilty.

Photo: Prince Williams