PnB Rock Shot While Dining In L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot today (Sept. 12) while he was out dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, PnB was eating at the Inglewood location of the restaurant with his girlfriend on Monday afternoon. A little before 1:30 pm PT, a gunman came in and shot PnB. Reportedly, the assailant removed jewelry from PnB’s person before fleeing, and didn’t target anyone else in the restaurant.

Video of PnB as he laid shot on the floor of the restaurant soon started circulating on social media but we will not be sharing that footage. It’s likely his Opps may have moved on PnB after his girlfriend shared footage of where they were eating. In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, the rapper relayed that he felt people were trying to line him up.

Although he is from Philly, PnB Rock has made Los Angeles his home. The 30-year-old rapper’s latest project, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, was released in 2019.

PnB Rock was transported to a local hospital but there is no official word on his condition, yet. Prayers up to PnB Rock.

This story is developing.