Pete Davidson Copies Kanye’s 2019 Met Gala Outfit For The 2022 Emmys

Ever since news of his breakup with Kim Kardashian became public, Pete Davidson has kept a very low profile with word that he had to check into trauma therapy to deal with the separation and Kanye West’s constant harassment.

Now it seems like the former “Saturday Night Live” star is ready to get back into the limelight and for his most recent appearance, seems to have taken some fashion tips from the artist formerly known as the Louis Vuitton Don. According to Page Six, Pete Davidson showed up to the 2022 Emmy Awards donning an outfit that closely resembled Kanye West’s simplistic Gala getup back in 2019 when he and Kim Kardashian were still living in wedded bliss.

Davidson, 28, wore a gray Dickies “Eisenhower” jacket ($60) with matching gray pants and white sunglasses — an outfit nearly identical to one previously worn by West, 45.

The rapper wore the same jacket in black while accompanying then-wife Kardashian to the “Camp”-themed Met Gala in 2019. His understated look was an attempt to draw attention away from himself and toward the Skims founder, whose wet-looking Thierry Mugler dress and waist-whittling corset made her the talk of the night.

We’re not sure if this was Davidson’s attempt at throwing shade at Kanye or if this is his way of trying to bury the hatchet with the controversial rapper, but people have definitely noticed the similarities in the outfits.

The move comes just days after Kanye took to Instagram to taunt Pete by writing “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

Kanye’s hella petty these days.

Regardless of why Davidson wore the suit, the appearance itself shouldn’t have been too unexpected as his fellow SNL brethren, Kennan Thompson was hosting the annual awards show for the first time.

Kanye West has yet to acknowledge the copycat attire but best believe if he does it will include some kind of slander or a backhanded compliment at best.

As for why Pete decided to pull such a move, that’s still up for debate. Was it a shot at Ye? Or was it an attempt to get his ex, Kim back in his life?

Perhaps Davidson’s Emmys look was a nod to the pair’s past as well. Kardashian bleached her hair platinum blond for the Met in an effort to fully channel the “Some Like It Hot” star — and Davidson later followed suit with a blond dye job of his own.

Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

What do y’all think of Pete Davidson’s Emmy’s outfit? Let us know in the comments section below.