50 Cent Explains His Braids, Floyd Mayweather Talks Pacquiao On 106 & Park [Video]

50 Cent and his good friend Floyd Mayweather were guests on 106 & Park Wednesday and spoke with Terrance and Rocsi on a number of topics.

Including in their convo was 50’s latest hairstyle, seemingly random straight back braids.

According to Fif however, the retro do is for a new movie role and not just a random style choice.

“Yeah, It’s for [the movie] Frozen Ground. It’s for the movie, y’all wanna get a close up?” he asked while taking off his blue New York Yankees cap.”

Fif also dished on his new book “Playground” and his Street King energy drink.

Money Mayweahter also discussed his “biggest rival” Manny Pacquia who he says he’s more than willing to fight.

He also made sure to add that he’s never accused the boxer of taking performance enhancing drugs but called his weight gain “unnatural.”



“We’re looking for Pacquiao, we want Manny to take the test. We just wanna give the fans and the people around the world what they wanna see. I never said Pacquiao was on anything. It’s just that it’s not natural for any athlete to come from 106 [pounds] all the way to 154 all natural and compete with the best fighters.”



http://dai.ly/t0MidJ