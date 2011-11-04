Amber Rose Responds To Kanye West’s Shout Out On Stage In Philly

Amber Rose Responds To Kanye’s ‘Shout Out’ In Philly: ‘He’s Remorseful About Being An Asshole To Me’



By now the news has broken that Kanye West is still somewhat fixated over his ex Amber Rose and he made that very clear on stage in Philly during the Watch The Throne show where he spilled his guts about her to the audience.

‘“To the city of Philly, I want to thank y’all for making the incredible person that this song was made for…”

Then he got even more detailed with his apology during a verse, “If I told you I didn’t like what you were wearing, don’t listen to me baby because I was being an a$$hole. And you’ll always be fine but the one thing I Fawked up the most was that I thought you’d always be mine.”

Sucks to be him, but not really. Ye has the music to help him vent and Amber apparently heard about the outcry or shout out or whatever you want to call it.

She was pretty direct, mature and kindly stabbed his bleeding heart by taking the high road while mentioning her new beau. Read for yourself what she told Complex magazine.

I’ll say this—I didn’t even know about it. This is my 50th interview today and every single person has asked me, and it made me go see what the hell they were talking about, because I don’t keep up on the current events of Kanye. I just don’t look him up.

Kanye called me an incredible person, and I take that as an apology. And if it was an apology, I forgive him for being an a$$hole. I don’t hate him.

A lot of it is just negativity and I don’t like to bring that energy into my life. But I did look at it and he said that, he said um, “When I said that I didn’t like your dress, I was an a$$hole. When I said that I didn’t like your hair, I was an a$$hole.”

And he was an a$$hole. He was. I feel like he gets that now, and he’s remorseful about being an a$$hole to me.

But he called me an incredible person, and I take that as an apology. And if it was an apology, I forgive him for being an a$$hole. I don’t hold any grudges. I don’t hate him. I want him to find a girl and for him to treat her better than he treated me.

The next girl, she doesn’t deserve that. I found pure happiness with Wiz. Why wouldn’t I want that for Kanye? I want everyone to have that, to feel the way I feel about Wiz.