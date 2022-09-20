Lil Baby Fans In Vancouver Riot After Rapper Cancels Breakout Festival Set

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby is one of the hottest artists in the game today but who knew people would resort to violence after he canceled one of his shows at the last minute?

TMZ is reporting that Lil Baby fans in Vancouver rioted after they found out that the “Drip too Hard” rapper pulled out of his performance at the Breakout Festival in the PNE Amphitheater this past Sunday (Sept. 18). A video that captured the riot at the festival shows fans bringing down tents, breaking TVs, and wilding out at the Amphitheater simply because their favorite artist decided he wasn’t going to do the show.

Baby was the top act for Sunday’s show … with fellow rappers Polo G, Cordae, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and others as the backup and as you can see, was promoted heavily by the fest as being a big draw. On Monday, Lil Baby let out a lengthy apology on IG … saying his body gave out on him following his summer tour with Chris Brown, and begged the forgiveness of Vancouver, Breakout Fest and all the fans in attendance.

Lil Baby promised his fans north of the border that he’d make it up to them sometime in the future, but we’re not sure anything short of free shows in Vancouver or something like that is going to help mend those cancellation wounds. Luckily no one was hurt or killed.

